A suspect drug trafficker caught in possession of some 123 sachets of cannabis at his home was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Ahmed Ahmad Mohamed, a 27-year-old Somali national, was arrested after the police allegedly zoomed in on him while they were carrying out investigations in relation to last Friday’s fatal stabbing in Marsa, though any links between the two cases were yet to be determined.

Investigations at the man’s home in Ħamrun led to the discovery on Sunday of a cannabis plant, weighing some 89 grams, as well as 123 sachets of cannabis, indicating that the drug had been packaged for trafficking.

The man was charged with possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not for his personal use and also with committing such offences within 100 meters of a place frequented by young people.

Legal aid lawyer Joseph Bonnici did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Anthony Scerri prosecuted.