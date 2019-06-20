Cannabis legalisation lobby group ReLeaf has expressed concern at 'reservations' by President George Vella on extending legal use of the drug beyond medical care.

President Vella said on Tuesday that “as a doctor and a father” he had reservations about how wise it would be to extend the legal use of cannabis beyond medical care.

Speaking at a conference on drugs and mental health, Dr Vella said he preferred to rely on the advice of experts in such matters.

In a statement, Releaf on Wednesday expressed concern that there continued to be "poor understanding of why and how a legalised and regulated market could operate."

The scope of a legalised and regulated market, the group said, would be to address the very basic of concerns surrounding cannabis and cannabis use.

"In brief, a legalised and regulated market is in fact centred on the fundamental notion that as a society we hold the opportunity to take control of this widely used consumable product,” the group said.

ReLeaf argued that, as already implemented in various countries, legislative changes would ensure cannabis was only sold to adults, tested for any impurities or bacteria, and grown and distributed by certified professionals.

The group said it looked forward to holding a meeting with Dr Vella, to further explain the principles and functions of a legalised and regulated cannabis market.