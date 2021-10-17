Parent committees at several schools across the country say they are concerned about plans to revise cannabis laws. They state their case.

As parents, we have asked for our perspective to be heard when the White Paper Towards the strengthening of the legal framework on the responsible use of cannabis was issued by the government in March. We feel our responsibility to speak out simply because the users will be our children.

Despite all the negative feedback the White Paper evoked, the government seems to want to rush to enact legislation for the legalisation of cannabis. We, therefore, feel an even stronger responsibility to make our voice heard.

We firmly believe that it is the duty of the state to create a healthy environment for our children to reach their full potential. We applaud initiatives to increase the participation of youths in such activities as sports, the performing arts and other forms of recreation as well as voluntary work within the community.

Parents constantly feel the pressure to educate and protect their children from substances like tobacco, alcohol, and food with a high fat content. We welcome policies and action taken by state-funded agencies and NGOs to discourage any harmful habits.

Furthermore, we agree with the legislative change enacted in 2015 whereby a person found in possession of 3.5 grams of cannabis (or less) is not sifted through the criminal justice system but faces charges before the commissioner of justice and a drug tribunal.

However, we have major concerns about the direction the draft law recently presented by the government is now taking. Any steps taken towards the normalisation of drug consumption undermines all our efforts to raise our children to be truly responsible and healthy.

Health experts agree that the use of cannabis is harmful to the developing mind and can lead to experimentation with more addictive harder drugs.

Young people caught in possession of seven grams of cannabis (which can produce more than 20 cannabis joints) will be sent away scot-free and so they will slip through any social support system that could help them. This is particularly painful to anyone who has experienced the slavery of addiction of their loved ones.

Who will determine if a cannabis plant grown at home is used for personal consumption or sold? How will schools deal with members of staff, transport workers and other professionals who might be under the effect of cannabis?

The draft bill proposes the possibility of associations to grow, distribute and consume cannabis. The possibility of having cannabis clubs mushrooming in each town and village is a real one.

We ask if this law produces a particular niche in tourism which will do our island more harm than good. We are worried this could pave the way for a White Paper entitled ‘Towards the strengthening of the legal framework on the responsible use of cocaine.'

Parents recommend the following: that society continues to invest in the well-being of its young citizens. That a strong education campaign is launched by the Health Promotion Unit to underscore the message that drug usage creates rather than solves problems. That our approach is gradual to allow more time for research and analytical evidence. That the police and the justice system are given the necessary training and tools to ensure that our young drug consumers are offered a way out through rehabilitation.

We appeal to the hearts and minds of our legislators, the majority of whom are parents or even grandparents. From our elected representatives, we expect legislation that safeguards the well-being of our children and future generations.

We count on you to listen to our concerns and consider our recommendations.

Signed by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) or Parents Committees (PC) of the following schools: St Angela School, Rabat; St Joseph School, Sliema; Laura Vicuna School, Għasri (Gozo); St Monica School, Birkirkara; St Dorothy’s Senior School, Żebbuġ; Mater Boni Consilii, St Joseph School; St Theresa School, Kerċem (Gozo); St Jeanne Antide College, Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien; St Francis School, Victoria (Gozo); St Francis School (Cospicua); St Paul’s Missionary School, Rabat; Bishop’s Conservatory Secondary School, Victoria; St Aloysius’ College; Archbishop’s Seminary (Tal-Virtù); De La Salle College; Savio College, Dingli; St Albert the Great College, Valletta.