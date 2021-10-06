Cannabis users will be able to grow plants at home or buy the substance from specially set up clubs, according to a cannabis reform bill presented to parliament this week, but smoking a joint in public will remain against the law.

Giving details about the bill, Equality minister Owen Bonnici said on Wednesday the police will be enforcing the new rules which stipulate that no one can carry more than seven grams of cannabis at any given time.

The new rules were drawn up following a public consultation period on the white paper that had been published last March.

Up to 7g possession

According to these rules, possession of up to seven grams of cannabis for personal consumption by a person over 18 will be permitted and will not lead to their arrest, prosecution or to the confiscation of the drug.

If the person is under 18 years old, the person has to appear before a justice commissioner for a care plan to be prepared.

The rules allow the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants per household which cannot have more than 50 grams of dried leaves at any given time.

Anyone caught consuming cannabis in public will appear before a justice commissioner and can be fined up to 235. If a minor, the fine increases to 300.

Anyone caught with between seven and 28 grams, will also appear before the justice commissioner.

The law allows the setting up of non-profit associations to cultivate cannabis for members. These cannot have more than 500 members and cannot distribute more than seven grams a day or 50g a month per member.

The association can distribute up to 20 seeds per month per member. Premises must be over 250 metres from a school or a place frequented by youths and cannot have any specific signage.

Associations must be registered with the new Responsible use of Cannabis Authority and must file a report every three months. Members will remain anonymous.

Anyone found guilty of any breach of this new law can ask to have the decision by the justice commissioner removed from their criminal record.

"We want to change things. This is the limited decriminalisation of cannabis and the introduction of a regularised source to obtain cannabis. We want to stop humiliating people caught with small quantities and to stop the black market. We are not incentivising consumption of cannabis but tackling harm reduction," Bonnici said.

He added that campaigns against substance abuse will continue.