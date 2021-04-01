Malta took a moment to pause from the sobriety of Holy Week on Thursday, as April Fool’s day made a comeback with practical jokes shared across social media.

While many would-be pranksters took a step back last year as the country was still adjusting to the first weeks of partial lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the jokers have come back in full force.

With the government announcing a white paper on cannabis reform, the green theme was high on people’s minds.

Local craft beer company Stretta announced it would be launching a Stretta Premium Lager No7+ with cannabis extract, set to hit bars and restaurants in April.

Meanwhile our colleagues at Lovin Malta announced they will be drastically diversifying their business in a new 'Planting Authority' cannabis social club.

And anyone feeling particularly hungry after enjoying a possible permissible seven grams at home, Gadgets have just the solution, with a newly-launched 3D printer that can print a delicious pizza ready to be popped into the oven

Too full for chores? Oxford House’s new washing machine folds laundry, with a self-ironing add on.

Meanwhile things took a cheekier spin at Bay radio, after morning DJ Jamie Cardona posed as a sex shop business and tried to get Maltese influencers, including Ira Losco and Sarah Zerafa, to agree to promote the products on their social media channels.

A number of local businesses announced they would be launching new products on April 1st, with beauty outlet Lucy Makeup Store announcing a new beauty line for dogs and signature Maltese beverage Kinnie announced it would be turning its famous blends into a line of lip balms called Kinnie Kiss.

Meanwhile, with an eye for controversial current affairs, the San Filep band club in Żebbuġ called on its followers to “oppose” a supposed Planning Authority application that proposes demolishing the band club premises in favour of a boutique hotel.

Did any of this year’s April 1 pranks get you?