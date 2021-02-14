Police raided a hotel room in St Julian’s and arrested a couple inside smoking cannabis on Saturday night, in one of three separate raids anti-drug officers made that day.

A half-smoked cannabis joint, cannabis and cannabis grinder seized from the hotel room. Photo: Police CMRU

The couple – a 21-year-old Ħamrun man and a 19-year-old woman from Żabbar – were arrested by police who entered their room following a report of drug abuse.

Earlier in the day, the police raided a private residence in Santa Luċija which they had been observing for several days.

Inside, they found around 50 sachets of suspected cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia. Officers arrested a 48-year-old woman in connection with that discovery.

Cocaine seized from the Sta Luċija house. Photo: Police CMRU

Some hours later, police arrested a 49-year-old woman in Msida after they traced a postal package containing cannabis to her house. Inside the house, officers found more suspected cannabis.

All four people caught in the police raids were arrested. Investigations into all three cases are under way.

Cannabis seized from Msida. Photo: Police CMRU