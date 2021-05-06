Research currently available indicates there is significant risk to unborn babies through to childhood and adolescence in fetuses exposed to cannabis during pregnancy, the Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Maltese Paediatric Association said in a joint statement.

In their reaction to the proposed cannabis reform, the two organisations said that the legalisation of cannabis for non-medical use has been followed by progressive increases in its use in pregnancy.

They urged parliament to proceed “with extreme caution” and “reconsider” the legalisation of the drug for non-medical purposes.

According to the proposal, cannabis users will be allowed to grow their own plants at home and legally carry up to seven grams of the drug for personal use.

Prime Minister Robert Abela during the announcement that the government was open to hearing suggestions about how the sale of cannabis and cannabis seeds could be safely regulated. The white paper is open to public consultation until May 11.

The organisations said that according to research, the main active chemical component of the drug easily crosses the placenta to enter the foetus. Cannabinoid receptors have been found in the foetal brain as early as 14 weeks pregnancy and demonstrates a striking patchy pattern of organisation.

Whereas in the past cannabis was used occasionally during the week, current users have increased the frequency of use to a daily basis especially in the younger generation leading to significant health and psychosocial issues.

The addiction to cannabis is such that more than 50% of users continue its use during pregnancy and the recent legalisation of cannabis in Colorado and New York has increased overall use, including in pregnancy.

They also noted that the combination of tobacco smoking and cannabis reported an association with stillbirth and miscarriage.

Moreover, neonates of cannabis users were more than twice as likely to require admission to the neonatal and paediatric special care unit mainly due to the increased prevalence of preterm birth and intrauterine growth restriction.

The risk of spontaneous preterm labour increased more than two-fold and reduced birthweight for gestational age has been demonstrated following cannabis use in pregnancy.

They also noted that an increased number of foetal abnormalities have been detected in mothers smoking cannabis in pregnancy.

Newborn babies demonstrated altered responses to visual stimuli, increased trembling, and a high-pitched cry. Throughout childhood and adolescence, children born to women who used Cannabis during pregnancy displayed symptoms due to neurocognitive deficits such as difficulty with problem-solving skills, diminished memory, increased depressive disorders, anxiety symptoms and attention deficit.