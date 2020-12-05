Fabio Cannavaro’s reign at Guangzhou Evergrande appears to be all but over after the eight-time Chinese Super League champions ended a disappointing season under the Italian without silverware.

The most successful team in recent Chinese football history were dumped out of the Asian Champions League in the group stage on Friday, compounding a poor campaign by their standards.

Soon after, Evergrande said that they were changing their structure so that a general manager will have “main responsibility” instead of the head coach.

In a subsequent announcement, also on the club’s website, it said that veteran international midfielder Zheng Zhi will be general manager.

There was no mention of the 47-year-old Cannavaro, who guided Evergrande to the CSL title last year, but his head coach post appears to now have no power.

Chinese media speculated that a stumbling block to sacking Cannavaro outright is compensation. The 2006 World Cup-winning captain reportedly has two years left on his 12-million-euro-a-year deal.

However, the state Xinhua news agency on Saturday quoted a source close to the club saying: “Cannavaro will leave, it is only a matter of time for him and the club.”

