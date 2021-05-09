We have canned beef and canned tomatoes. We preserve food by putting it in a sealed can and, hey presto, there it remains for ages, fully edible at our disposal and convenience. What was once fresh, alive and vulnerable becomes nicely and artificially preserved. We sacrifice its freshness for long-term convenience. Now it’s the turn of charity, honesty and solidarity to be canned, sealed and artificially preserved by self-righteous overseers and guardians, in the name of transparency and integrity.

We have to do something to eliminate corruption. So why not begin… with the do-gooders – the voluntary and charity organisations, non-profit societies, humanitarian groups, those sweating away at helping their suffering neighbour with selfless zeal and dedication?

This is what the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations has decreed, in his zeal for transparency and honesty, right in the middle of a national crisis of corruption and institutional dishonesty. From top to bottom we are plagued by swindlers, crooks, underhand dealers ­– from top politicians, businessmen and professionals to tradesmen, shopkeepers, workers and simple citizens like you and me.

Someone, now dead, once said: “There are crooks everywhere!” So, Big Brother needs to do something to defend ‘The System’ against these unregulated spurts of humanitarian and charitable energy. There may be crooks at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Caritas, foundations, parishes, secular and church organisations that reach out to those who have somehow fallen beyond the reach of The System.

Big Brother needs to keep them in line and check the coins in the collection-boxes sitting next to grocers’ tills and cash registers. Someone may empty the boxes, open the tins and envelopes and get away with the booty. So Big Brother gets the bright idea of clamping down on this widespread abuse and corruption and clean up the charity act in the country.

Big Brother decided to issue charity tins, duly sealed. They can only be opened and counted under the watchful eyes of the officially designated, certified and incorruptible officers of The System. Meanwhile, the power mongers, money launderers, greedy businessmen and leeches continue to operate beyond the limelight. The legions of overseers are too busy counting the coins, while those running The System are counting their millions.

Much tragically – just like with tomato cans – solidarity, charity, volunteering, selfless dedi­cation and non-profit organisations are peeled, steamed, sanitised, sterilised and compressed into officially-sealed cans, stocked and stored for deep-freeze conservation.

Soon no fresh vegetables will grow because all the countryside will be built over. People will survive on artificial vitamin-enhanced nutrients rather than on living and life-giving values, ethics and humanity. The System will have eliminated all virtuous users on the hypocritical pretext of eliminating the abusers.

Love, solidarity and charity will have also fallen victim to the laundering mania that has infected the country. Not-for-profit organisations will slowly but surely be driven out of existence and replaced by The System. But, do not despair, a semblance of life and freshness will survive, preserved in officially sealed regu­lation cans issued by The System.

Fr Paul Chetcuti, member, Society of Jesus