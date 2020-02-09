For many Catholics, the last three weeks have been an unholy mess! It started on Sunday, January 12, when Le Figaro’s website pre-published excerpts of the book From the Depths of Our Hearts, allegedly co-authored by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah. The book deals with diocesan priestly celibacy in the Catholic Church – in the Latin rite, mind you!

The mess started with a question mark over the book’s paternity. Its cover attributes co-authorship to Benedict XVI and Cardinal Sarah. The Vatican kept mum. But when details of the book emerged, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Benedict XVI’s private secretary, issued an ‘elucidation’ stating that Benedict XVI had not agreed to co-author the book or sign off on the jointly written introduction and conclusion of Cardinal Sarah’s 175-page book.

Then Cardinal Sarah tweeted that Benedict’s name would be removed as a co-author, and he would be listed as a contributor instead. Ironically, the book’s introduction is entitled: “What are you afraid of?”

The second mess was caused by the timing of the book’s publication. It was published while everyone knew that Pope Francis is discerning on what should be the fruit of the Amazonian Synod. Some saw this as a strategic attempt to pressure Francis to maintain the status quo as regards clerical celibacy in Amazonia.

It is not my intention to question the value of celibacy itself. However, several are asking why the law of the Eastern (Catholic) rite is not applicable to the universal Church. If the Church, for historical and pastoral reasons, accepts that married men can be ordained priests, why cannot it, for serious pastoral reasons, apply this to other areas of the Church, or even the whole Church? Is it the same Church!

Is the priesthood of the Eastern rite in any way inferior to that of Latin rite?

Fifty-years ago to the day, on February 9, 1970, nine great German theologians, including Walter Kasper, Karl Lehmann, Karl Rahner, and – please note – Joseph Ratzinger, issued a ‘Memorandum regarding the discussion of celibacy’ which stated they “feel themselves compelled to submit the following considerations to the German bishops” on the necessity of an “urgent examination of and discriminating look at the law of celibacy of the Latin Church for Germany and the universal Church as a whole”.

After half a century the Church needs a top-level discernment dedicatedly solely to this law. The issue is not about the theology of celibacy, nor that of the priesthood, but the law of the Latin rite – a human law!

An extremely relevant paragraph states: “If a sufficiently great increase of priests is not to be gained without a modification of the law of celibacy – and this question still remains also for our country dangerously open – then the Church simply has the duty to make a certain modification”.

However, my parting shot is different. Whenever priesthood is discussed, celibacy comes obsessively to the fore. Is this a diabolical diversion?

The absolute condition for discipleship that Jesus gave us is poverty, not celibacy. Jesus said: “If you want to enter life, keep the commandments… If you want to be perfect, go, sell your possessions and give to the poor... Then come, follow me.” (Matthew 19:21)

It is in Luke 14:26, that Jesus insists: “If anyone comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters – yes, even their own life – such a person cannot be my disciple.”

Why is the Church adamant on the celibacy of priests of the Latin rite, but almost silent on its poverty?

Fr Joe Inguanez is a priest and sociologist.

