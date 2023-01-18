Franciscan provincial, Fr Anthony Chircop, OFM, recently paid a canonical visit to the friars at St Anthony friary in Għajnsielem.

The visit is in preparation for the intermediary chapter of the Franciscan community early in May. It will be attended by the minister general – Fr Massimo Fusarelli, OFM.

Canonical visits are moments of graces for those who wait with faith in the heart. It is a time to review one’s own life – past and present. It provides occasions to evaluate and review the community project.

During the visit the provincial takes stock of the life of the friars during the past three years and encourages them in their life and ministry.