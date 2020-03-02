Fr Jeff Scheeler, ofm, paid a canonical visit to St Anthony church in Għajnsielem in preparation for the Provincial Chapter to be held in Malta in May. Fr Jeff (right), who was sent to Malta by the Minister General of the Franciscan Order, Fr Anthony Perry, led a concelebrated Mass at St Anthony church, during which, in the presence of the faithful, checked if everything was in order, including the Holy Oils (pictured), the tabernacle and other sacred objects. After Mass, Fr Jeff met the Franciscan community, including members of the public. While in Gozo, he visited various places, including Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary and the Cittadella.