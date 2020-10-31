Thomas Mueller is backing Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski to break Gerd Mueller’s phenomenal record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season after the Poland striker’s red-hot start to the campaign.

Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in Bayern’s first five league games.

“When you see how consistently he scores, it’s definitely within the realm of possibility,” Thomas Mueller said when asked if Lewandowski can topple Gerd Mueller’s mark, set in 1971/72.

Bayern on Saturday visit third-from-bottom Cologne, against whom Lewandowski has scored 12 goals in 13 matches.

All Bundesliga games this weekend will be behind closed doors ahead of new measures announced by the German government to curb rising numbers of the coronavirus.

