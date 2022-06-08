In Wednesday’s BOV Preliminary Round programme, Sirens registered the biggest win so far in the competition when they overwhelmed Otters 25-6, while Sliema overcame Marsaskala 14-7 in what eventually turned out to be a cantering victory.

As anticipated, Neptunes piled up the goals against Ta’ Xbiex in a game they dominated from start to finish.

Sliema gave Marsaskala a flimsy goal-start in the first match, before completing the formalities with a comfortable 14-7 win.

There was nothing the southerners could do against the Winter League champions who thrived on their thrustful swimming and powerful shooting to send Jurgen Micallef’s net bulging with regularity. Dino Zammit ended as his team’s top scorer with five goals.

