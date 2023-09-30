Patrick Cantlay kept alive United States’ slim chances of ending a 30-year European Ryder Cup hoodoo with a dramatic and tension-packed late win in Saturday’s final fourballs match which cut their opponents’ lead to five points.

Trailing by one hole with two to play against Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cantlay and Wyndham Clark won at 17 and 18 to claim the Americans’ third point of the second session, 1-up.

Zach Johnson’s men go into Sunday’s 12 singles matches trailing 10.5-5.5 thanks to the last-ditch turnaround as the Roman sun crept below the horizon.

It was a dramatic win for the USA earned largely thanks to Cantlay, who sunk three crucial putts in the final three holes just as momentum appeared to have definitively swung in the European’s favour.

