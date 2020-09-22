German bicycle manufacturer Canyon has revealed a new mobility concept designed to give city residents a sustainable way of getting around.

Called the Future Mobility Concept, it’s designed to fill in the gap between an e-bike and a car, combining the firm’s knowledge of battery-assisted bicycles with the protection from the elements that only a regular vehicle can provide. It uses pedal-power for propulsion, with direction controlled via joysticks positioned at the driver’s left and right. However, a battery helps assist with drive and should be able to give additional power for more than 90 miles (145kilometres).

The sliding roof gives easier access to the cabin.

Once empty, the battery can then be removed and charged at home.

It can be used in a bike lane but is stable enough to be used on the road. It also features a sealable passenger compartment which gives protection from the elements but can also be slid forward on two rails, which turn the car into an open-top vehicle for when the weather is warm.

There’s enough space behind the driver for a child to sit, or to take some luggage. The capsule can also be slid further along to aid with getting in and out of the vehicle. It’s just 83cm wide, in fact, but gives drivers a comfortable seating position with their feet on the pedals.

The roof can be slid back on warmer days.

There are no plans to put the concept into production yet, but Canyon states that in coming years ‘implementation of other concepts like this will also be intensified’. It arrives at the same time as the brand announces its new Precede:On e-bikes designed specifically for urban areas and as a zero-emissions way of navigating the city.