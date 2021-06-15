The Euro 2020 semi-finals and final will be played in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley, while a capacity crowd will witness the Wimbledon finals as part of a series of new pilot events in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four-week delay in England to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions — which were due to end on June 21 - because of a surge in infections caused by the Delta variant.

However, the final four matches at Wembley of the European Championship will be able to nearly double the crowd that saw England win their opening match against Croatia 1-0 on Sunday.

England will also face Scotland and the Czech Republic in front of 25 percent capacity at Wembley in the next week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta