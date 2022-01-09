Julio Tavares scored the winner as Cape Verde began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 victory on Sunday over Ethiopia who played most of the game with 10 men.

The Saudi-based striker headed Cape Verde ahead in first-half stoppage time in Yaounde after Ethiopia had defender Yared Bayeh sent off with just 12 minutes gone.

Cape Verde, whose three Cup of Nations appearances have all come since 2013, won for just the second time at the tournament and sit level on points with hosts Cameroon at the top of Group A.

