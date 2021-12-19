Located on St Barbara Bastion in Valletta, the Iniala Harbour House is in a league of its own when it comes to luxury finishes. The overall design combines ultra-modern finishes which complement traditionally restored materials showing a great respect for local heritage.

The conversion of this row of old Maltese houses into an elegant and luxurious hotel was entrusted to Halmann Vella as the main contractor, responsible for project management, fabrication, supply and installation of hundreds of square metres of marble and ceramic tiles.

Penthouse Suite bathroom

New striking Travertine Silver flooring complements the old, restored marble stairs in the entrance. A contrasting border of Nero Marquina and Bianco Sivec marble embedded with lighting follow the contours of the walls.

The groundfloor restroom follows through with the Nero Marquina marble flooring from the entrance, this time being paired with the rich Calacatta Retro Venato marble on the walls. Contrary to this, the flooring of the first-floor bathroom is made from light Cream Karaman interlaced with a refined ribbon of Verde Guatemala marble.

Iniala revolves around three well thought-out sets of theme rooms: The House, The Residences and The Hideaway.

Entrance to The House is through a restored grand staircase dating back to the late 19th century leading to 10 meticulously restored rooms ultimately heading to a hallway with a mix of Crema Laguna marble and Maltese Hardstone flooring. The suites themselves feature parquet-look floor tiles, generous bathrooms in Travertine Silver integrated with solid marble shower trays and custom made abstract art installations as wall features based on Valletta landscapes.

The Presidential Suite

‘The Residences’ are four of the largest and most exquisite suites. The two Presidential Suites and the Grand Residence are individually designed with unique wallpapers and brass art pieces, natural wood flooring and furniture. Daino Reale and Black and Gold marble features throughout the whole suites. The bathrooms are complemented with Calacatta Retro Venato and Black and Gold marble pieces.

The Presidential Penthouse has a unique style, with Kerakoll flooring supplied and installed by JMV Ltd and an unparalleled hardstone soffit crafted out of local hardstone cut using state-of-the-art machines at the Halmann Vella factories. It was then installed to a custom structure designed and fabricated at the Halmann Vella factories. The coordination between the soffits, soffit works and sleek LED lighting, is a play on the city of Valletta, mimicking the traditional building materials.

Ion the Harbour

Halmann Vella restored the ceiling at the Vaults Lounge to high standard, ready to welcome guests under the impressively lit vaulted ceilings.

The ION Restaurant on the top floor is finished with an original pattern design having a Cream Karaman marble interlaced with a refined ribbon of Verde Guatemala marble. The restaurant is complimented with a wooden soffit.

The lift flooring is an ensemble of luxurious materials using Infinity Engineered stone: Extra Statuario for walls and flooring and corner detail in Pietra Grey. A custom-made brass logo is inlayed in the floor using waterjet technology.

The calming atmosphere of the Essensi Spa at the hotel’s vaults was brought about by utilising Travertine Silver flooring throughout the spa and relaxation rooms. The green and blue glass mosaic tiles in the luxurious heated pool area was used to simulate the colours of the tranquil water.

The flawless experience at Iniala is designed by Acero, Autoban and Greta.

The Lounge