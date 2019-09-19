Boris Johnson, the infantile, destructive leader of Britain’s governing Conservatives, has shown callous disregard for business, conservative values and the economy at large. This made the 1970s-style, leftist ideas of his main opponent Jeremy Corbyn, once ridiculed for his outlived retro-agendas, look increasingly less shocking by comparison.

In a way, Corbyn’s old-fashioned views on workers and capitalists are soothingly conservative. There is a realistic chance that the woolly helmsman of Labour will be the UK’s next prime minister – despite his deep-seated distrust of private enterprise and his disregard for the half of the electorate wishing to remain in the EU.

Prudence therefore dictates that the policy ideas aired by the Labour leadership have to be analysed and discussed more seriously, such as their latest suggestion to force large companies to transfer shares from shareholders to workers.

It does not take a revolutionary to point out that employees are increasingly losing out. In the industrialised world, wages are stagnant, inequality is increasing and social and economic advancement has all but dried up. The few are getting richer and the many struggle to make ends meet.

This is fuelling a widely felt discontent, which can easily be exploited by populists whose public performances foster racism and contempt for democratic institutions and values.

The idea of shareholder primacy, placing profits over corporate responsibility, is increasingly criticised by capitalists too, who fear for the survival of a system where markets, free trade and a prudent focus on profitability had fostered widespread wealth creation.

Economists talk about ‘stakeholders’ now, pointing out that communities, labourers, suppliers, consumers and citizens at large should matter for companies instead of being subordinated to unfettered profit seeking.

Regardless of how much automation, robotics and artificial intelligence may boost productivity in future, people need their fair share of corporate success to be able to live and consume. It is their purchasing power which fuels corporate profits and the tax take of the state. This is why forward-looking capitalists believe that they have to contribute to societal well-being too, not only to short-term shareholder satisfaction. They believe that it makes business sense to be a good corporate citizen.

How does Labour’s plan for workers as shareholders fit into this? The concept is so far, well, woolly. Companies employing more than 250 workers should transfer up to 10 per cent of their shares to workers, staggered in incremental steps over the course of 10 years.

These shares will not be tradable. They will be held in trust, helping employees to a slowly growing dividend income capped eventually at £500 per annum. Any further dividends will go to the State – essentially a new corporate tax. This should, according to Labour strategists, give workers ‘a say’ in their company affairs and a boost to their salary. It is hoped that workers’ interests and corporate leadership will happily align in the long-term interest of the company.

A recent, highly alarmist analysis by the Financial Times and the law firm Clifford Chance reckons that shares of 7,000 companies, worth £300 billion, will be expropriated, leading to years of legal disputes and to an outcry in the international investment community.

One has to assume that those 7,000 companies are not only publicly listed companies but private companies too. There are not enough public companies on both the LSE and AIM markets to fit such numbers, while many UK-listed companies operate exclusively abroad, not employing enough local staff to be eligible for Labour’s ‘revolution’.

It is difficult to understand why labour participation in corporate decision making is only desirable in large corporations but not in small and medium-sized enterprises. It is further unclear why employees have to be nominal shareholders to be granted influence. The idea that workers should rise to become capitalists sounds like an idea concocted by Margaret Thatcher.

Come to think of it, the Corbynites have taken quite an objectionable, right-wing stance in this. With their demand to create worker-shareholders, they are denying communities, governments, employees and consumers a legitimate role in corporate affairs. By doing so, they endorse the harmful, outdated theory of shareholder supremacy.

Employees want wage increases. They want a better workplace and better living. Not dividend alms

The advantages of workers having a strong say in corporate decision making are hard to pin down. Labour representatives on supervisory boards are obligatory in Germany for instance, owning shares or not. They have often helped to ameliorate managerial mistakes but have at times aggravated problems too by clinging too long to failing business strategies. What has certainly helped was the willingness to dialogue, as opposed to taking industrial action.

The idea that workers ‘owning’ their workplace will make them engage more productively has worked in some companies but utterly failed in Yugoslavia for instance, where all enterprises were owned by its employees.

Besides, owning a mere dividend entitlement to a few hundred quid, which will remain with the old company when one moves job, can hardly be seen as proud ownership. I own shares in companies which earn me exceedingly more dividends per annum but it does not mean that I would have a say in such companies, or that I would identify with them. Owning a couple of Apple shares has never motivated me to buy any of its i-products.

It is also clear that these forced dividend payments will hardly move the needle towards a better income distribution. They are insubstantial.

What will happen when employment goes up in a company? Will I have to share my shares with newcomers, or will shareholders have to cough up yet again? Why does the exchequer cash in dividends allocated to me? It is hardly imaginable that the Inland Revenue needs my dividends to have a better say in the company, more than through laws and regulations. And what’s with people already unemployed? Will they get a share in the soup kitchen?

What workers want is a higher salary, a reasonable boss, job recognition, meaningful work and nice colleagues.

If they can be still called workers, that is. If one toils in the service industry – in restaurants, care homes, on a zero-hour contract or in the gig-economy of the likes of Uber, where self-employment becomes a new mockery – one is not a worker as we knew it. The worldwide meltdown of Labour parties has its single root-cause in their losing sight of the dispossessed, myopically looking at cotton-weaving and coal mining capitalists of the past (Malta is an exception, as our Labour Party has transformed itself into a party of real estate developers). Employees have lost out to outsourcing, global competition and technological advances.

What would have helped to counteract this, and to see advantage in the millions of new job opportunities opening up, would have been public help to increase skills and a meaningful boost to job-seekers’ mobility, or to the mobility of jobs. What no one needs is shares in ageing industries which will lose their way even when we have a ‘say’.

It is far from clear if Labour’s planned workers’ shares would really be created by direct expropriation, as Clifford Chance seems to fear. This, by the way, would have the rather comical effect that the pension pots of workers would be raided too.

Share ownership could be created by issuing new shares at a marginal cost to existing shareholders, or by distributing part of a company’s annual profits in the form of shares to workers. If this was done cyclically, in bull years, it would not be too disruptive. If treated as a cost before tax, workers would profit at the expense of the taxpayer, which might be quite alarming in its distributional injustice, as most taxpayers would not be dividend receivers.

British Airways’ pilots staged massive strikes this month demanding a pay rise of up to an eye-watering €200,000 per annum. They went on strike because they could. Theirs is a qualification in demand. Many more could do the same, particularly in the service industry, which is rather immobile. Hospitals, transport workers or restaurants cannot close shop and move to Vietnam, as apparel producers can.

The concept of a minimum wage, introduced by the previous Conservative government in the UK, proved a success. It did not reduce employment, as many economists had feared, but actually increased it. Employees want wage increases. They want a better workplace and better living. Not dividend alms. They are an insult to workers when their failing bosses earn 400 times more than them.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta. He reports on the economy, politics and finance. The purpose of his column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

