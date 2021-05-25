Ristorante Capo Mulini has categorically denied that any recording equipment was ever installed or found in its lavatories and used for illegal activities.

The Marsaxlokk restaurant’s denial follows a court hearing on Monday during which IT expert Martin Bajada flagged that some 14,000 photos had been retrieved from a camera placed "covertly" in a ladies' toilet.

Bajada did not specify where the toilet was located.

He was testifying in the case against Albert Buttigieg, who ran Capo Mulini. A second person facing charges in the case, Florinda Sultana, ran Porticello restaurant in Valletta.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Capo Mulini distanced itself from Monday's court testimony.

"Ristorante Capo Mulini categorically denies that any recording equipment was ever installed and /or found in the lavatories of the restaurant and used for illegal activities," it said.

The restaurants said it also strongly refuted claims that 14,000 images "have been taken or have been in their possession or the possession of their employees."

Following the court testimony, the magistrate ordered the police commissioner to investigate the matter and issued instructions for the Malta Tourism Authority, which is responsible for licensing restaurants, to be notified of the development.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has also written to Malta's data protection commissioner to ask him to investigate the matter.