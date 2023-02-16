The authorities have recalled from the market the NeBeans branded baby carnival costume featuring "Captain America".

The costume comes with a cap that has a long fabric cord which poses a risk of strangulation, they said, adding that the costume does not comply with the requirements of the general product safety directive and applicable European standards.

Consumers who had bought this costume should refrain from using it and, where possible, return it to the retailer from where they bought it.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, which remedy can take the form of replacement of the recalled product with a safe one.