Christian Pulisic says the World Cup is a chance to change global perceptions of American soccer as the United States return to the tournament after an eight-year absence.

Five years ago, a teenage Pulisic was left in tears as the USA’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 finals in Russia were dashed by a catastrophic away defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.

That devastating loss led to a sweeping overhaul of the US men’s team, with a new crop of technically gifted young players navigating their way through a challenging CONCACAF qualifying campaign.

