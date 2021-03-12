Croatia captain Luka Modric is one of the big stars selected by coach Zlatko Dalic for the opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, including against Malta.

Runners-up in the previous edition of the World Cup, Croatia will open their commitments away at Slovenia on March 24 before a double-header on home soil in Rijeka against Cyprus (March 27) and Malta (March 30).

Dalic called up 24 players which besides Modric include also Inter’s duo Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic joined by Ante Rebic of fellow Serie A rivals Milan.

