A company which operates Captain Morgan cruise boats that were recently chartered by the government to house migrants offshore has admitted donating €3,000 to the Labour Party but it denied that it donated €108,000.

Referring to various media reports, Captain Morgan Leisure Ltd said the donation of €108,000 had been made by the Naxxar Labour committee, and it included the company's donation of €3,000.

"Our donation of €3,000 — which was within the legal limit — constituted but a minuscule fraction of the total amount collected," the company said.

The donations were made during a fund-raising marathon on Sunday.

The government chartered three Captain Morgan vessels for €3,000 daily, to hold migrants offshore. Two of the vessels were chartered for a month.

The migrants were brought ashore on June 6.