One of four tourist ferry boats which is detaining migrants at sea headed back towards the island on Saturday morning, with the government providing no official explanation.

The Europa II, which the Maltese government has chartered to use as an offshore detention centre by authorities, was just off Delimara as of 10.15am after returning roughly inland from Hurd’s Bank.

One source told Times of Malta that the Captain Morgan-owned vessel had sent out a distress call earlier in the morning and claimed that migrants aboard the ship had grown aggressive after spending more than five weeks aboard the boat.

But that claim was disputed by another source, who said the boat came closer to shore to shelter from rough seas which left some crew members sick, and that there was no riot aboard, as had been alleged.

Both the Armed Forces of Malta and Home Affairs Ministry did not respond to a request for comment or provide an official explanation for the Europa II’s sudden change of course.

The government is believed to be trying to negotiate with other EU states the relocation of those on board.

The 57 migrants who are being held aboard the Europa II were rescued in late April and early May. They are among the roughly 425 people who are being held offshore on chartered tourist boats, with Malta saying its ports are closed to asylum seekers due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Europa II's route back to just off Malta's east coast. Screenshot: Marine Traffic

Prime Minister Robert Abela has also said that Malta and the European Union have also disagreed on how to manage the situation. While the EU wants Malta to disembark the migrants before discussing relocation arrangements, Malta says that most relocation pledges end up being empty promises and wants member states to commit to relocating their fair share before the migrants are brought to shore and their asylum applications processed.

Negotiations concerning relocation are understood to be ongoing.

Last month, NGO hotline Alarm Phone had claimed that a person aboard the Europa II had contacted them using a satellite phone and reported that some people aboard had started a hunger strike.

The government had declined to comment on that claim. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had subsequently told parliament that he was not aware of any hunger strike aboard the converted tourist boats.