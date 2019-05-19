A photographic exhibition of some of the greatest contemporary jazz musicians is launching this year’s Malta Jazz Festival.

Titled Moments in Jazz, the exhibition has been put up by one of the four original festival photographers and former Times of Malta employee Darrin Zammit-Lupi.

Mike Stern (2010)

Among other portraits on display, one finds those of Chick Corea, Mike Stern, Dianne Reeves and local legend Charles ‘City’ Gatt, who have all performed at the festival.

The photojournalist has always had a passion for the performing arts, perhaps because he has been involved in drama since his schooldays. He has regularly acted on stage and directed productions at MADC. Recently, he returned to theatre – although behind the scenes – in Teatru Malta’s adaptation of Pope Joan.

He has a myriad other interests too, including reading, travelling, cinema, his pets and, of course, music which he regularly listens to while editing photos. However, jazz did not always feature on his playlist.

Mr Zammit-Lupi admits that, before he attended the first jazz festival in 1991, he was primarily a progressive rock fan, following bands and artists like Genesis, Pink Floyd, Yes and Santana.

John Patitucci (1992)

“Though I had listened to some jazz before, mostly because my elder brother, a musician, was already following people like Chick Corea and Al di Meola, it was only immediately after the festival that I really got into it,” he says, relating how he had popped over to a couple of record shops and bought several CDs by Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Michel Petrucciani.

Since then, he has collected quite a considerable number of records.

Patitucci remains one of his favourite artists, together with di Meola. Mr Zammit-Lupi feels privileged to have met and photographed both musicians.

“I’m not the sort who normally tries to get a picture posing with celebrities and famous artists, but with these two, it was a different story,” he notes.

The exhibition, running at the Phoenicia Hotel this week, features 20 coloured portraits, some dating back to 1991, and some as recent as last year’s festival.

Arto Tuncboyaciyan (2002)

Mr Zammit-Lupi took some of the first photographs on slides which have since faded considerably but thanks to high-quality scans of these transparancies he had taken for a book released on the 20th anniversary of the festival, titled Portraits in Jazz, he was able to include some of these first shots in the exhibition.

Considering that Mr Zammit-Lupi took thousands of photos of the event over the years, one might wonder how he managed to pick only 20 photos.

“My selection was based on ensuring some of my favourite artists were featured, some because they show giants of jazz, and others because they’re among my favourite photos, even if they show relatively unknown artists. It’s a very personal selection,” he points out.

He deems the photo of Charles ‘City’ Gatt to be a highlight of the exhibition as the percussionist organised the first several editions of the festival and played the drums in 1991.

“It’s pretty much thanks to him that the festival started off and has grown into what it is today,” he says.

Mr Zammit-Lupi remarks that one might notice some ‘imperfections’ in the photos but that’s because he always tries to capture the image in front of him in its totality.

Tania Maria (2003)

“It is very important to me that as a photographer, what I see is what I get and what I show. Even if there are imperfections in the image – things like water bottles jutting into the frame, for example – then those imperfections must remain in the final image,” he says.

“I’m quite a puritan in that regard, something which comes from my background as a photojournalist,” he adds.

Mr Zammit-Lupi has never missed an edition of the festival but that’s about to change as he will be away on an assignment this year.

“I’ve always known missing an edition was bound to happen eventually, though it does feel weird that it’s happening this year of all years when I’ve been invited to exhibit my work as part of the launch of the festival,” he says.

Yet, he surely intends to return in future to capture more unforgettable jazz moments.

The Malta Jazz Festival officially kicks off with the launch of Mr Zammit-Lupi’s exhibition at the Phoenicia Hotel today at 7pm and runs until Saturday. For more information and the full programme of events, visit www.festivals.mt/ jazzfestival and follow the What’s On cultural section on page 17 of the paper.

Charles ‘City’ Gatt (1991)