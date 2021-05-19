Construction tycoon Charles Polidano has reached a deal with the government to shrink a massive €40 million tax bill.

Polidano, known as Iċ-Ċaqnu, held meetings with senior government officials in recent weeks to hash out the deal that ultimately saw his remaining tax dues whittled down to less than €10 million, which he has agreed to pay in regular instalments.

The agreement includes him setting off a substantial portion of his original tax arrears against property he handed over to the government as well as construction and excavation works his companies had carried out for a number of state entities but were still awaiting payment.

It is understood that, after offering securities as a down payment in the region of €7 million, Polidano is now left with a pending balance of less than a quarter of his original bill.

Sources privy to the negotiations said Polidano had informed the authorities that the initial tax bill would have crippled him financially “beyond repair”.

The deal, struck following meetings at the Finance Ministry, also saw Polidano qualify for a 30% reduction on the initial €40 million amount he was ordered to pay.

One of the largest illegally-built construction sites on the island

In November 2020, Times of Malta reported how Polidano had been ordered to settle a mammoth tax bill or face possible court action.

A number of court documents – judicial acts – had instructed him to report to the Inland Revenue Department and regularise unpaid taxes stretching back to the mid-1990s.

His company, Polidano Group, is one of the leading construction firms in the country, regularly involved in major national infrastructure projects.

Sources said that part of the deal reached to regularise his tax deal had seen Polidano forgo payment of around €4 million on a stretch of land the government agreed to purchase to develop social accommodation.

Questions sent to the Housing Ministry about the matter earlier this week have yet to solicit a response.

One of the richest men in Malta

Polidano, 60, is one of the wealthiest men on the island. However, associates of his say much of his wealth is tied up in immoveable assets, some of which are subject of legal or administrative proceedings.

RELATED STORIES PA gives its blessing to some of Ċaqnu’s illegal buildings

Court stops Mepa demolishing illegal Polidano structures - Government: Abuse will not be tolerated - Entrance blocked by heavy vehicles

This includes his controversial Montekristo Estates in the outskirts of Siġġiewi, once described by the planning regulator as “one of the largest illegally-built construction sites on the island”.

Infrastructure Malta last year told Times of Malta that Polidano Group was among a number of construction operators that have been struck off the list of companies eligible to maintain and repair roads and carry out other national projects due to heavy tax dues.

It is understood that efforts are underway by Polidano to be taken off the contracts blacklist since the Inland Revenue Department has now issued him with a tax compliance certificate.

Contacted for comment, Polidano’s lawyer, Jean Paul Sammut, said his client had no comment to make.