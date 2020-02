A 31-year-old man from Birkirkara was jailed three years and seven months on Thursday after pleading guilty to stealing car batteries from several localities.

The court heard that the man stole the batteries from, among other places, tal-Ħandaq and Mrieħel Industrial zones, Qormi and Birkirkara between December 9 and last Saturday.

Inspectors Kylie Borg, Roderick Agius and Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.