Lions Club Mdina − Malta Host organised a static car and biker’s show at Pembroke Park and Ride in aid of ALS Djar Bjorn on September 11.

The car show featured several car and motorcycle clubs from all over Malta. These included the Honda Team Club, Malta Classic Sport Car Club, Malta Mini Owners Club, Ford Owners Club and the Skull Bikers.

Dar Bjorn founder Bjorn Formosa was unable to attend due to ill health and was represented by Glenda Bartolo, who thanked all those who helped to make this event a success.