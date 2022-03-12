A car boot sale was held by the Gozo voluntary organisation Friends of the Sick and the Elderly in Gozo (FSEG) at the football ground adjacent to the main bus terminus in Victoria recently.

The sale is held every fortnight with the aim of raising funds for FSEG. The next sale is scheduled for tomorrow while another sale is scheduled for Sunday, April 10, since the one for March 27 had to be cancelled due to the general election.

For the past 34 years, FSEG has been providing assistance to the sick and elderly community, mainly by giving them on loan equipment that enables their carers to take better care of them with much less fatigue, at their own home.

Loaning a sick or elderly person an electronic bed, complete with a ripple mattress and, when needed, also an electronic lifter, enables the sick person to live a better life without the need to enter a home for the elderly. The organisation also provides wheelchairs and walking aids to those who need them, for free.

The organisation is financed purely by voluntary donations and fund-raising activities. Sick and elderly people in Gozo can make use of this service by sending an e-mail to admin@fsegozo.org or by calling 7955 2211.