Updated 4.10pm

A car caught fire in the northbound Sta Vienera tunnel on Monday afternoon, forcing the tunnel's temporary closure.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the tunnel at about 3.40pm, with Civil Protection Department fire engines deployed to put out the flames.

A video shared on local Facebook group Maltese Roads Traffic Updates showed the vehicle, a hatchback, stationary at the end of the tunnel with flames and smoke whipping up from its engine.

Smoke emerges from the northbound tunnel. Video: Jonathan Borg

Motorists are advised to avoid the route, with traffic build-up inevitable on the busy northbound route.

A major project to rehabilitate the tunnels and install new equipment, including fire detectors, was completed just over a year ago.