A 17-year-old girl from Iklin was seriously injured when the car she was travelling in crashed into a container on the road between Marsalforn and Victoria on Monday night.

The police said the crash happened at 12.45am.

The car, an Opel Corsa, was being driven by a 19-year-old man from Xewkija.

A 16-year-old girl from San Ġwann, who was also a passenger in the car, was also hurt.

The police are investigating.