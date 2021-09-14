A 17-year-old girl from Iklin was seriously injured when the car she was travelling in crashed into a container on the road between Marsalforn and Victoria on Monday night.
The police said the crash happened at 12.45am.
The car, an Opel Corsa, was being driven by a 19-year-old man from Xewkija.
A 16-year-old girl from San Ġwann, who was also a passenger in the car, was also hurt.
The police are investigating.
