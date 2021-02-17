A car crashed into five parked vehicles after the driver lost control in Marsa late on Tuesday.

The police said the accident took place at about 11pm in Triq San Mikiel.

The motorist, 44 from Zabbar, was driving a Citroen C3 which crashed into the parked cars. He was seriously injured.

The police are investigating.

Motorcyclist hospitalised

In a separate accident, a 46-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Zejtun which also involved two cars on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the motorcyclist, who is from Munxar, Gozo, was driving in Triq il-Ħotba at about 4.45pm when he was involved in collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 65-year-old woman and a Chevrolet driven by a 26-year-old woman. Both motorists are from Zejtun.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised.