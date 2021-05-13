A motorist was injured when he lost control of his car and crashed into two parked vehicles in the early hours of Thursday.

The police said the incident happened in Carmel Street, Birkirkara, at 1.15am.

The motorist, a 21-year-old man from Birkirkara, was driving a Mazda Demio when he crashed into a Suzuki Swift and a Toyota Vitz.

He was initially treated at Mosta health centre where he was found to be seriously injured.