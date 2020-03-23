A 37-year-old man from Pietà was seriously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident in Ħamrun on Sunday night.

The police said the accident happened at 9.45pm when a police constable who was on his way towards Floriana saw a car on fire. He stopped to render assistance, called for help and pulled the man out of his burning car, assisted by the Ħamrun district police and police from the Rapid Intervention Unit. Civil Protection personnel were called in and they controlled the fire in no time.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man lost control of his Ford Ka and crashed into a tree. The car caught fire on impact.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella ordered an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.