Updated 9.50am

The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a rented car that crashed off a cliff into Birguma valley, the police have confirmed.

Rescue crews were seen searching the area around the wreck of the Citroen C1, which at some point caught on fire.

Farmers said they spotted the car parked at the top of the cliff on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to Birguma on Friday morning following reports that a car had crashed off a cliff in a remote spot.

A police spokesperson said they had been informed of the incident at around 8.15am and were on site together with paramedics and members of the Civil Protection Department.

More to follow.