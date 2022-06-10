A car crashed onto one of the roundabouts on the Coast Road at around 1am on Friday and was still there during rush hour that morning .

Drivers making their way through the accident-prone road on Friday morning were surprised to see a Honda Fit right in the middle of a roundabout on the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq end of the road.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that the car was crashed into the roundabout at around 1am. Nobody was injured, the police said. The spokesperson was unable to provide any further information at the time of writing.

A tow truck could be seen on site later on Friday at around 8.40am.