A car electrician who admitted to defrauding six clients out of monies paid for services which never materialised was granted bail and placed under a temporary supervision order to help him address his problems.

The 25-year-old youth whose name was banned under a court order, was arraigned on Monday over the scam which dated to May last year and continued up to last month.

He was charged with fraud, misappropriation and making fraudulent gains to the tune of €8,146.78 to the detriment of six unsuspecting clients whose names were also banned from publication.

His lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri told the court that he was registering an admission.

They also requested a pre-sentencing report and a temporary supervision order so that the accused would be monitored by a probation officer to help him tackle his problems.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, upheld a request for bail pending sentencing against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2,000, signing the bail book twice weekly and a curfew between 7.30pm and 8am.

His lawyers informed the court that all victims would meanwhile be reimbursed by the accused's mother who was also present at the arraignment.

The court also upheld a ban on his relatives' names since the mother was being followed by the Victims' Support Unit.

Inspectors Doriette Cuschieri and Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.