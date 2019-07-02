A Fiat Uno flipped on its side on Friday afternoon, in a jolting incident which thankfully left nobody injured.
Eyewitnesses said the car turned over after its driver hit the pavement early on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened on a slip road leading to the Birkirkara bypass at Tal-Qroqq.
Got an interesting picture? Send it to mynews@timesofmalta.com or Facebook Times of Malta.
