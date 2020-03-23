No one was injured on Monday morning when a car caught fire in Triq il-Chile.

Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven down the street when the driver realised that there was smoke coming out from underneath the car’s bonnet.

The police said the incident happened at around 9.40am. The Civil Protection Department was called in to control the fire which had already been tackled by police officers from the Naxxar police station.

Police investigations are under way.