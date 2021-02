A 46-year-old man has been grievously injured after he was hit by a car as he worked on a ladder.

Police said the accident happened in Triq Santu Rokku in Qormi at 10.45am on Tuesday.

He was hit by a Peugeot 106 that was being driven by a 79-year-old man. Both the victim, who was taken to hospital, and the driver are from Qormi.

Police are investigating.