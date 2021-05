A car hit a woman and crashed into a parked vehicle in Sliema Road, Gzira, on Sunday afternoon.

The police said on Monday that the injured pedestrian was a 33-year-old Belorussian woman, who was hospitalised.

The car that hit her was a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old man from Msida. The parked car was a Renault Clio.

The accident happened at about 6pm.