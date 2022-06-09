Motorists who had the odometers of their cars tampered with should be suitably compensated, and the government needs to review the administrative system which oversees the importation of cars, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

The party was referring to the scandal, revealed last Sunday, where at least two importers of Japanese cars were allegedly found to have tampered with odometers to reduce the mileage of cars they offered for sale.

In a statement, the shadow minister for transport, Adrian Delia also called for legal action against those responsible for the scams.

The statement was also signed by Rebekah Cilia, shadow minister for consumer rights.