A 31-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after his car ended up flipped and on its roof on the Mġarr bypass.

According to police, the driver, who is from Fgura, lost control of his Toyota Yaris in Triq Sir Temi Zammit at around 5 pm.

His car then crashed into a parked Kia Picanto and flipped.

Civil Protection Department officials were at the scene of the accident to assist the driver, who was sent to the hospital.

At the time of publication a police spokesperson was unable to confirm the driver's medical condition.