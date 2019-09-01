Updated 5pm

A 27-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay overturned with her car in Regional Road, Msida on Monday.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm when the motorist, who was at the wheel of a Seat Cordoba, was heading towards the Santa Venera tunnels.

She was rushed to hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Police later said her injuries had been certified as grievous.

The accident resulted in a traffic congestion until the overturned car was removed from the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.