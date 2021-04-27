A 23-year-old woman from Swieqi suffered injuries on Tuesday morning when the car she was driving overturned in the Regional Road tunnels.

The incident happened at about 8.30am when the woman was driving a Toyota Aygo in the direction of Valletta. She lost control and overturned, police said.

An ambulance arrived on the scene shortly after and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but her condition is still not known, police said.