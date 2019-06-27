A driver escaped serious injuries on Saturday evening when her vehicle overturned in Windsor Street, Sliema.
Eyewitnesses said the car overturned after striking the pavement, hitting three other vehicles in the narrow street just off Tower Road.
The driver did not appear to be seriously injured but was in a state of shock, according to eyewitnesses. Medical personnel were on site.
Police confirmed the incident but could not provide any further details.
