Picture - Rebecca Maria Dumitrascu

A three-car crash in Zejtun on Sunday afternoon saw a VW Golf ending up on its roof.

The accident happened in Triq San Anard, near Bulebel at about 3.45pm.

The police said the Golf is believed to have hit an electricity pole and then another two cars as it overturned. The 26-year-old man from Zabbar who was driving it was hospitalised but was not seriously hurt.

The other motorists were unhurt.