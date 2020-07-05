A car which crashed into a public latrine early on Sunday morning partly demolished the structure, although no one appears to have been injured.
The incident happened near a playground on 21 September Avenue, Naxxar, and left a white BMW perched on the semi-basement building.
It was removed on Sunday morning, but a wheel and a radiator were still among the rubble in mid-morning.
Garden furniture was also damaged in the incident.
